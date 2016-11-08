Arkansas' victory over Florida could aid recruiting in Sunshine State

An Arkansas commitment and defensive end prospect believes the Hogs' impressive 31-10 victory over Florida could help recruiting efforts in the Sunshine State.

Hog cornerback commit Jarques McClellion, 6-1, 180, 4.41 of Delray Beach, (Fla.) American Heritage believes Saturday’s game will be a plus in recruiting.

“Yes and for certain people that Florida didn't offer it will make recruits think about Arkansas,” McClellion said.

McClellion, who picked the Hogs over about 25 other scholarship offers, including Nebraska, Michigan State, Louisville, Stanford and Wisconsin, enjoyed watching the Razorback defense holding the Florida offense to 12 yards rushing and 229 yards passing and three points.

“Arkansas played good defense and the secondary played there hearts out making plays when the defense needed,” McClellion said. “Living in Florida and being committed to Arkansas and watching them beat Florida was just a great feeling.”

Going to school will be fun for McClellion.

“It's just bragging rights for me,” McClellion said. “Hearing from people that I should stay in Florida, but after this win Arkansas got, it shows my fan base that I chose the right school.”

His teammate and defensive end Noah Curtis, 6-6, 225 has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Central Florida, Maryland, North Carolina State, West Virginia and Pittsburgh.

Curtis sees the victory helping the Hogs’ recruiting in his home state.

“Absolutely, it's shows that Arkansas is another place we can go and play in the SEC,” Curtis said. “Big time defense, strong offense and everyone looked like they were having fun.”

He and McClellion plan to officially visit Fayetteville in January.

“Probably, that's what the plan is right now,” Curtis said. “He's really telling me about how great the program is and he we both can help the defense.”