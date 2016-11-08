Arkansas voters extend terms for county officials

Arkansas residents voted to extend the term limits for elected county officials Tuesday.

The amendment, which appeared as Issue 1 on ballots, extends the length of executive county offices from two to four years, beginning with the 2018 elections.

Those positions include the county judge — the chief executive officer in charge of county government — as well as other positions such as sheriff, assessor, treasurer, coroner, county surveyor, tax collector, circuit clerk and county clerk, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

County officials are not limited in the number of terms they can serve, and Issue 1 does not change that.

The measure also prevents those officers, as well as justices of the peace, from holding civil office simultaneously, and it authorizes the state Legislature to pass a law providing that uncontested offices do not need to hold an election if only one person is running.

The amendment also defines an “infamous crime” as a felony offense, abuse of office, tampering, or a misdemeanor involving deceit, fraud or false statement. People cannot hold office if they have committed an infamous crime.

Supporters of the amendment have said four-year terms are standard among executives in municipal and state offices, and it leads to more efficient government.

"When you come into office, you have things you want to do and you have management styles that might be different from the past [officeholder], and it takes awhile to get that in place," said Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, who sponsored the resolution adding the amendment to the ballot, the paper reported.

Rep. Nate Bell, one of the only two lawmakers to vote against Ladyman’s resolution, has said longer terms could make someone less responsive to voters.

“The idea that they can’t do their jobs and handle a political campaign, it may indicate they’re not sufficiently qualified to hold office,” Bell said.

