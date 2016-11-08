Arkansas voters say governors can retain powers, duties when traveling out of state

Voters Tuesday approved an amendment allowing Arkansas’ governor to retain his powers while outside of the state.

As of 9:45 p.m., 486,766 votes had been tallied in favor of Issue 2, which was proposed by the state Legislature earlier this year. 177,146 people opposed the measure.

This year's proposal marked the second time in 14 years that state voters had the chance to vote on such an amendment.

Before voters passed the latest measure Tuesday, the Arkansas Constitution of 1874 required the governor to relinquish his power at the time he left the state. An amendment that took effect in 1926 designated the lieutenant governor as the first in line to become acting governor.

The lieutenant governor will still preside over the state Senate when it is in session.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson previously announced his support for the ballot initiative, telling the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that a governor “should not lose the power of office just because he or she crosses the river into Memphis.”

During the 2002 election, Arkansas residents including then-Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller, a Republican, rejected a similar proposal, with Rockefeller saying that the measure “did not clearly delineate a line of succession.”

The vote that year was 359,941 against and 298,080 for the amendment.

