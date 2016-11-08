Arrest made in fatal Fayetteville hit-and-run

A 33-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Sergio Rodriguez, of Fayetteville, surrendered himself to police at the Fayetteville Police Department, according to the news release.

Sgt. Craig Stout with the Fayetteville Police Department said Hailey King, 18, of Fayetteville and 20-year-old Osmin Gutierrez of Springdale were riding a scooter south on Crossover Road a little before 8 p.m. As they arrived at the Zion Road intersection, a red Chevrolet Silverado hit the scooter and then drove away.

King was later pronounced dead at Washington Regional Medical Center while the hospital is treating Gutierrez's life-threatening injuries, Stout said.