Boy, 15, fatally shot in Arkansas; suspect sought

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has died a day after he was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in Pine Bluff.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said in a statement that the victim, Decorion Jones, was found about 4:45 p.m. at 26th and Beech streets.

Jones was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries Tuesday.

Police named Terrell Collier, 17, as a suspect and said officers are looking for him. Collier is described as a black male who stands 5 foot 6 and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen driving a white SUV with dark tinted windows, police said, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

No information on the motive was known.

The killing was the 10th so far this year in Pine Bluff.