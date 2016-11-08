Brother, sister accused of conspiring to have drugs hidden in chess set, brought into Arkansas jail

A brother and sister are each facing charges after they conspired to have drugs hidden inside a chess set and then brought into an Arkansas jail, authorities said.

The Izard County sheriff said in a statement that Johnny Schales, 33, and Codie Schales, 23, each face charges including criminal conspiracy.

According to a news release issued Monday, the siblings conspired to have a juvenile bring tobacco and prescription medication "inside of a chess set to" Johnny Schales while he was being held in the jail.

A detention officer's "attention to detail revealed that the bottoms of the chess set had been removed and then reattached," the statement said.

Each sibling also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.