Brother, sister accused of conspiring to have drugs hidden in chess set, brought into Arkansas jail
This article was published today at 10:42 a.m.
A brother and sister are each facing charges after they conspired to have drugs hidden inside a chess set and then brought into an Arkansas jail, authorities said.
The Izard County sheriff said in a statement that Johnny Schales, 33, and Codie Schales, 23, each face charges including criminal conspiracy.
According to a news release issued Monday, the siblings conspired to have a juvenile bring tobacco and prescription medication "inside of a chess set to" Johnny Schales while he was being held in the jail.
A detention officer's "attention to detail revealed that the bottoms of the chess set had been removed and then reattached," the statement said.
Each sibling also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
