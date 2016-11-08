Home /
College student has Kit-Kat stolen, company sends 6,500 more
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:14 p.m.
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Hershey has come to the rescue of a college student who had his Kit Kat bar brazenly stolen.
Kansas State University student Hunter Jobbins tells The Wichita Eagle he left his car unlocked with a Kit Kat in the cup holder last month before running into his dorm building. When he came back, the candy bar had been replaced with a note. The thief wrote, "I love Kit Kats so I checked your door and it was unlocked. Did not take anything other than the Kit Kat. I am sorry and hungry."
Jobbins' picture of the note went viral on Twitter, and Hershey responded by sending a representative to the campus with 6,500 Kit Kat bars.
Jobbins stuffed the bars in his car and handed them out around campus last week.
