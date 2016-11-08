Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets to steal coins

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — New Jersey state police say two people have been charged with stuffing material into toll baskets on the Atlantic City Expressway to prevent coins from going in and then returning to steal the money.

Troopers said Monday that 54-year-old Angela Freeman-Poles and 57-year-old Aljah Reaves were arrested and charged with theft in the scheme.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority over the summer had alerted investigators about several toll basket failures and toll shortages at the Exit 5 entrance and exit ramps.

Police say the Atlantic City residents were captured on surveillance footage tampering with the baskets and stealing coins off the ground at the toll plaza.

Both suspects are jailed on $35,000 bail. It's not clear if they have attorneys.