Banged-up Deatrich Wise accepts, thrives in new role

— Deatrich Wise has had to adopt a new weekday morning routine since falling on his shoulder in the Auburn loss in late October.

Arkansas’ senior defensive end normally shows up to the Football Performance Center early in the A.M. for film study or to do homework. The last two-plus weeks, he’s been there every day getting two hours worth of treatment for his banged-up shoulder in an effort to get physically right for the stretch run of the season.

“Ice, a lot of band work, resistance work, stimulation and repeated treatment,” Wise said.

All of it in an effort to get back to 100 percent. He wasn’t full-go Saturday in the 31-10 win over No. 11 Florida, but still provided a spark, albeit in a different role than he’s accustomed to playing.

Wise, a starter at defensive end in each of the Hogs’ first eight games, played a reserve role as a situational pass rusher at defensive tackle. He’d played inside in nickel looks before, but it had previously been just a small part of what he was asked to do — not his entire role.

“I just said, ‘Hey, until he’s full go, lets take him back,” coach Bret Bielema said. “We put him in a third-down role where (defensive line coach) Rory (Segrest) and I had conversation Wednesday and said hey, let’s buy him into this, settle him into this.”

The adjustment worked. Even banged up, Wise excelled in his new role and played a key part in the Razorbacks holding the Florida offense to a field goal and 12 yards rushing.

Wise finished with two tackles, two quarterback hurries and a half a sack. Not bad for someone who’s been battling injury all season. The performance was a quality response for a preseason All-SEC player who could’ve balked at the idea of a reduced role.

“I knew I was hurt,” Wise said. “I couldn’t physically get the job done myself. That’s why we have other guys on the D-line to get the job done.

“I still wanted to contribute to the team. If I could make it to Saturday, I believed I could make something happen on third down. And that’s what happened.”



That response wasn’t surprising to his teammates.

“We have a lot of respect for Deatrich,” senior cornerback Jared Collins said. “He’ll do anything he can to help this team win. He’ll do whatever the coaches ask.”

Wise came on down the stretch of last season to finish with eight sacks, all in SEC play, a finish which led to his inclusion on NFL Draft boards heading into his senior year.

This season has been a trying one at times. He has five tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks.

For much of the early part of the season, Wise dealt with a hand injury that limited his ability to be as effective. His production was down as a result of playing through pain.

“I messed it up real bad and it just affected my ability getting off blocks and dominating guys like I wanted to dominate them,” Wise said. “When I was shooting my hands out, it was a bone-crushing pain the whole time. It was bad. I tried to fight through it as best I could.”

The hand is healed now, but the shoulder is still an issue — he didn’t practice Tuesday but said he planned to Wednesday. His role moving forward is dependent on his health, but his acceptance of how the coaches utilized him against Florida and the performance he turned in were encouraging.

“We had a good conversation,” defensive line coach Rory Segrest said. “He’s obviously been banged up this year and that run game takes a toll on your body on first and second down. We were trying to convince him that this would be a great opportunity for you to relieve a little of the wear-and-tear but also be functional and provide a great role for our football team.

“He took to it and got out there, flew around and made plays.”

Saturday’s matchup is of course with LSU, a team he recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks against LSU last year in a big showcase game for him. This year, it’s senior day for Wise and 18 other Razorbacks, their final game in Razorback Stadium.

“My journey here, through my ups and downs, through all my injuries, my late nights, through all my lows, pretty much sums up with coach (Bielema’s) first Arkansas edge: mental and physical toughness,” Wise said. “I’m going to carry that throughout my whole life.”