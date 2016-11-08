Early voting tops 587,000 in state, eclipses '12 total

More than 587,000 Arkansans cast ballots in early voting in the two weeks preceding today's election, a spokesman for Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin said Monday.

That's far more than the number who voted early in the two previous presidential elections -- 409,610 Arkansans in 2008 and 469,637 in 2012, said Chris Powell, a spokesman for the Republican secretary of state.

"The turnout has been phenomenal," said Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis, a Republican. "Everybody is interested in the presidential race, evidently."

A check of several counties turned up higher numbers compared with four years ago.

More than 32,000 people cast ballots in early voting in Saline County this year, compared with roughly 21,000 in 2012, Curtis said.

In Benton County, 66,712 voted early -- up from 38,640 in the 2012 election -- said Dana Caler, election administrator for the Benton County clerk's office.

In Washington County, 47,742 people voted early this year, compared with nearly 20,000 in the 2012 election, said Jennifer Price, the county's election coordinator.

"We were hoping to get these numbers in early votes to alleviate long lines on Election Day," she said. "But we know we'll have long lines on Election Day."

In Pulaski County, 79,449 people have already voted this year, compared with 75,457 in the 2012 election, said Bryan Poe, elections director for the Pulaski County Election Commission.

In Craighead County, 22,355 people cast their ballots early, compared with 16,875 in the 2012 election, said Jennifer Clack, election coordinator for the Craighead County Election Commission.

"We knew people were really interested in this election and had some strong feelings," she said.

The polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today.

State election officials have estimated that 70 percent of Arkansas' 1.75 million registered voters will cast ballots in this year's election. That would be the largest share of the state's registered voters to turn out since 1992, when then-Arkansas Democratic Gov. Bill Clinton was elected president and 72.13 percent of registered voters cast ballots.

In the 2012 general election, 66.65 percent, or 1.078 million, of the state's 1.6 million registered voters cast ballots. President Barack Obama sought re-election that year.

In this year's election, Clinton's wife, Hillary Clinton, is the Democratic presidential nominee and Donald Trump is the Republican presidential nominee.

Hillary Clinton is a former U.S. secretary of state and U.S. senator from New York, and Trump is a New York real estate magnate and reality TV star.

In Jonesboro, Robert Bice said he waited for more than half an hour to vote for Trump. The presidential election was the most important one on his ballot, he said.

"I'm tired of what's going on in Washington," Bice said. "Hillary would run it just like it is now. We need a change.

"It's the lesser of two evils," he said of hischoice between Trump and Clinton.

In Fort Smith, Rachel Ammons, 31, said she wanted U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to be the next U.S. president, but that it didn't take her long to come around to voting for Clinton after Sanders lost in the primaries.

Outside Creekmore Community Center in Fort Smith, Ammons laughed: "It wasn't hard because, really, Donald Trump? Really?"

"He can't take any slight to his ego whatsoever. And we would have him carrying out our diplomacy? I'm embarrassed that he's a candidate at all," she said.

In Fayetteville, Vickie West's voice was shaky as she left the Washington County Courthouse after voting Monday, and she was mad.

"This election is just so embarrassing," said West, 62, of Fayetteville. "It's like stand-up comedy."

She said she couldn't bring herself to vote for Clinton or Trump, so she voted for the Libertarian Party candidate, former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.

"I guess you could say I threw my vote away," said West. "I know he won't get it. But it means something to vote; that's why I showed up."

West said she considered writing in "Tuna," the world's ugliest dog, but decided that would amount to a joke.

"Voting is a gift from our forefathers and our veterans," she said. "A gift that we need to stand up and be responsible to ensure and protect."

In Fayetteville, Seth French, 25, and his wife, Jenna French, 24, said they both voted for independent Evan McMullin for president on Monday at the Washington County Courthouse.

"We're both registered Republicans, but we can't vote for Trump," said Jenna French. "I would have voted for just about anybody but Trump."

The couple said they don't like Trump's "divisiveness" or his stance on immigration but that they also don't like Clinton's stance on abortion.

In addition to electing a president and vice president, the ballot also includes the U.S. Senate seat held by Rogers Republican John Boozman; four congressional seats; 17 state Senate positions; 100 state House of Representative posts; a state Court of Appeals position; and four ballot measures. Numerous local government offices also are on the ballot.

Among the four ballot measures is a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana by authorizing a web of state agencies to regulate aspects of the cultivation, distribution, medical use and taxation of the drug.

Issue 6, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, was one of two ballot proposals to allow people to be treated with marijuana for medical problems such as intractable pain or cancer.

The other proposal, known as Issue 7, or the Arkansas Medical Cannabis Act, was struck down by the Arkansas Supreme Court last month over a challenge to the petitioning process. Because the court decision came after early voting began, both marijuana issues appear on ballots, but only votes for Issue 6 will be counted.

In Fort Smith, Ammons said she voted for the proposed constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana.

She said too many people are in prison, "using our tax dollars, ruining their lives and their families' lives" after running afoul of too-strict laws for the drug.

In Fayetteville, Merlin Augustine Jr., 73, said he didn't vote on the medical marijuana amendment because he hasn't sufficiently researched the topic.

"I don't know enough about that to have an opinion," he said.

Meanwhile, Poe, of the Pulaski County Election Commission, said he's advising voters to be patient at the polls today.

"This is a very busy election. The lines will be longer [than in the 2014 election]. We will be trying to move people along as quickly as we can, but there is only so much we can do when 200 people show up at the same time," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Bowden, Lisa Hammersly and Ken Heard of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

