ELECTION 2016: Arkansas polls now open

Polls are now open across the state for Arkansans to cast their ballots.

In addition to voting for president, citizens will also decide on several congressional races.

Incumbent Sen. John Boozman, a Republican, is facing off against former federal prosecutor Conner Eldridge for a spot in the U.S. Senate.

Republicans French Hill, Rick Crawford, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman are all vying for re-election to serve Arkansas’ four congressional districts in the House of Representatives.

Voters will also have a chance to decide on four state ballot initiatives.

Issue 1 would extend the term lengths of certain elected county offices. Issue 2 would allow Arkansas governors to keep their political authority when traveling out of the state.

Issue 3 would remove the limits on the amount of bonds Arkansas can issue a corporation, association, institution or individual to help financial development projects and services. And finally, Issue 6 would legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Election Day comes after more than 587,000 Arkansans cast ballots during the early voting period, a number that outpaced each of the previous two presidential elections.

This story will be updated throughout the day.