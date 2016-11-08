Family: The need for more child and adolescent psychiatrists

There is an estimated one psychiatrist per 1,807 children who need services in the United States, and not a single state has what professional groups deem a sufficient number of child psychiatrists.

This limited access to mental health care has far-reaching consequences.

Mental disorders often start young. The median age for the onset of anxiety and impulse control disorders is 11 and substance abuse, age 20, according to a 2005 study. Lack of treatment can mean difficulties in adulthood. Major depressive disorders, for example, can result in absence from work and poor productivity.

