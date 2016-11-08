Filing opposes vote count for ex-clerk

CONWAY -- The Faulkner County Board of Election Commissioners should not certify any votes for Margaret Darter, the Republican candidate for county clerk, the attorney for four voters contended in a newly filed court document.

Attorney Chris Burks also said the commission acted inappropriately when it voted for the county attorney to argue that Darter was qualified or that her crime did not qualify as one that prevented her from taking office.

Darter, the county's clerk until she resigned Oct. 11, pleaded guilty that day to a Class C misdemeanor, obstruction of governmental operations, after she admitted deliberately misdating some county officials' statements of financial interest so that it would appear they had been filed on time even though they weren't. A Class C misdemeanor is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

The plea was a negotiated agreement that let Darter avoid the far more severe charge she originally faced: felony tampering with a public record.

As part of the plea deal, Darter had to resign as county clerk. But the agreement did not address whether she could legally take office again if elected. She faces Democrat Penny McClung in the general election.

Whether Darter can legally take office again largely depends on whether the obstruction misdemeanor was an "infamous crime" under state law and whether it involved dishonesty -- issues in dispute.

Last week, Circuit Judge David Clark ordered election officials to tally votes cast for Darter but not to certify the election's results until he rules. Clark has a hearing set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the morning after Election Day. Whatever happens, the case could go to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Burks is general counsel for the Arkansas Democratic Party, but in this case he represents voters Milton and Claudia Davis, Carol Schedler, and Michael Taylor.

In the weekend court filing, Burks said Darter admitted to facts that "are clearly acts of dishonesty and deceit. There are no facts Darter pled to that do not contain dishonesty."

Burks also argued that Clark should disregard any argument made by the county's Board of Election Commissioners and the county clerk "as they do not have standing to assert whether a crime is infamous or not."

"Each entity only has ministerial duties to accept certificates and certify votes after elections," Burks wrote. "They have no 'gate-keeping' authority to opine on if a crime is infamous."

Referring to past cases involving other Arkansans who committed crimes that led to challenges of whether they could hold office, Burks concluded, "Darter did not merely plead to theft for stealing three yard signs. Darter did not merely plead to theft by receiving a few chickens in her youth. Darter pled to obstructing governmental operations. Darter pled to a crime with a necessary element of deceit or dishonesty. ... Darter is ineligible for office as such."

Darter's attorney, Frank Shaw, has argued that Darter's Class C misdemeanor is just one notch above a traffic offense. She can and will have the conviction expunged from her record by January, when she would take office if she's elected, he said.

