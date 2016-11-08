Home /
Food: Pairing fall wines with grilled foods
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.
Whether tailgating, camping or simply enjoying your backyard minus the mosquitoes, Arkansas’ temperate climate means we can enjoy the flavor and fellowship grilling year ’round.
Beer is the general go to for any type of grilling and barbecue. It’s refreshing and acts as a palate cleanser for the fat and richness on your palate from heavy sauces and the char taste from the grill. But wines can offer the same refreshing effect. Fall wines match well with a variety of grilled foods.
For the Lorri Hambuchen’s suggested pairings, read Uncorked in Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Food: Pairing fall wines with grilled foods
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.