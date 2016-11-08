Former players remember upset

— Ron Calcagni and Jimmy Walker were part of one of the Arkansas football program's biggest victories on Jan. 2, 1978.

Arkansas defeated Oklahoma 31-6 in the Orange Bowl at Miami to cap an 11-1 season.

But in the days leading up to the Orange Bowl, Arkansas players felt slighted by Oklahoma players and fans.

"When we were walking around Miami, people thought we were from Oklahoma with the red and white," Walker said Monday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club luncheon. "We said, 'No, Arkansas.' They said, 'Well, good luck.'

"We then walked into a club in Miami. Someone from Oklahoma said, 'Oh, it's starting to smell in here with the Hogs.' "

"On defense, it [a loss] wasn't going to happen on our watch. We weren't going to let it happen."

Calcagni was 25-4-2 in two seasons as Arkansas' starting quarterback. The Orange Bowl is still fresh in Calcagni's mind almost 40 years later.

"We were united," Calcagni said. "We had a top-ranked defense. Offensively, we weren't too bad either. We believed as a team. To this day, it's one of the greatest victories in Arkansas history."

Walker was a defensive tackle at Arkansas in 1975-1978 and was a first-team All-America selection in 1978 and a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection. He finished his college career with 36 tackles for a loss and led Arkansas in tackles for loss in 1977 and 1978 with 15 and 19, respectively. During Walker's time at Arkansas, the Razorbsacks were 35-10-2 and played in three bowl games.

Walker said he enjoyed playing with Calcagni during his career at Arkansas.

"When you're a big quarterback at a big university, you want a quarterback that's not going to lose a game for you," Walker said. "If he kept us off the field, that's great because it's less plays for the defense."

When asked about Arkansas' 2016 season, Walker and Calcagni both credited Coach Bret Bielema for getting the Razorbacks back on track after a 56-3 loss to Auburn on Oct. 22. Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC) defeated No. 11 Florida 31-10 on Saturday in Fayetteville to become bowl eligible.

"I like the direction we're going," Walker said. "I think Bret is doing a great job up there. It's not easy. The Southeastern Conference and the West Division, you have to be on your P's and Q's.

