Man robs Arkansas convenience store at gunpoint, police say

Fort Smith police are trying to identify a man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Saturday.

In a news release, police said the man entered the Flash Market at 4622 Old Greenwood Road at 1:32 a.m. with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. The release said he left the store with an unknown amount of cash.

The robber is slim, black and 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall with “distinct freckles on his face,” the release said. Authorities estimated his age to be between 35 to 45. Police also said a woman entered the store minutes before the robbery to borrow a lighter and could’ve witnessed the crime.

Anyone with information on the crime or the robber’s identity is asked to contact Fort Smith police at (479) 709-5100.