Home /
Man robs Arkansas convenience store at gunpoint, police say
This article was published today at 5:51 p.m.
Fort Smith police are trying to identify a man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Saturday.
In a news release, police said the man entered the Flash Market at 4622 Old Greenwood Road at 1:32 a.m. with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. The release said he left the store with an unknown amount of cash.
The robber is slim, black and 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall with “distinct freckles on his face,” the release said. Authorities estimated his age to be between 35 to 45. Police also said a woman entered the store minutes before the robbery to borrow a lighter and could’ve witnessed the crime.
Anyone with information on the crime or the robber’s identity is asked to contact Fort Smith police at (479) 709-5100.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man robs Arkansas convenience store at gunpoint, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.