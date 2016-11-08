French Hill wins re-election bid for 2nd Congressional District seat

Little Rock Republican French Hill won his re-election bid for central Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Hill had 78,392 votes as of 8:45 p.m. to defeat Democratic candidate Dianne Curry and Libertarian Candidate Chris Hayes and will represent Van Buren, Conway, Faulkner, White, Perry, Pulaski and Saline counties for a second term.

In a speech to supporters shortly after 9 p.m. at a watch party in Little Rock, Hill referenced former Arkansas governor Winthrop Rockefeller as he asked supporters to "revel in the greatness of this country and where we're going in the future."

"You can count on me that when it comes to accountability and fighting for policies that are for a faster, growing economy for all of our citizens, I'll be at the forefront," Hill said. "And we will work with the next president of the United States for a better way for our future."

Some Arkansans at the watch party said they saw Hill's victory as a resounding win for conservative values in the state. Others said they cast their ballots for the man more than the party he represents.

Calvin Glass, who served in the Navy, wore a white French Hill T-shirt to the festivities and said he supported the Republican incumbent because he stood up for veterans.

Glass said administrative problems caused him to go years without receiving his the benefits he earned, and Hill personally helped him tackle those issues.

“He's the only one who cared about me, my benefits, what I'm entitled to,” he said.

Glass said he was so impressed by Hill, he put up “French Hill for Congress” signs all over town, including downtown and by the airport.

“You have to be blind not to see them,” Glass said.

Glass' friend, Vera Santiago, said she was so thankful to Hill for helping Glass that she crocheted him throw blankets for his home.

Ashley Pettus said she supported the congressman both in the last election and in this one because he aligns with her views on abortion and marijuana.

Though Pettus does not agree with everything Hill says, the incumbent more closely “aligns with my morals and my core values” than the other candidate, she said.

Pettus said though she typically leans conservative, when voting for Hill, she thought about the person more than the party.

“People ask are you a Republican? Are you a Democrat? I feel like I'm not either one,” Pettus said.

Party attendee Brittany Cheatham said she supported Hill because of his traditional stance on economic and social issues, and she sees his victory as a broader accomplishment for a Republican Arkansas.

“It makes me happy to be a part of a state that is reaffirming conservative values,” she said.

Another attendee, Mike Shull, said he voted for both Hill and U.S. Sen. John Boozman because they were both consistent, grounded lawmakers during their first term.

“They're nice, hardworking businessmen,” Shull said. “They understand what working is.”

Curry is a former three-term member and two-term president of the Little Rock School Board. Hayes serves as treasurer for the state Libertarian party and ran on a platform of decreasing the size of the federal government, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Hill raised more money than his opponents and said he would focus on economic opportunity, the national debt and foreign policy during his campaign for the seat, the paper reported.

“I think Americans are really frustrated,” Hill said in a previous interview. “In this congressional district there are only 1,500 more people employed ... than in July of ‘07. So I think economic opportunity, sales growth flat, wages flat, have created lots of concern.”

Hill currently serves on the House Committee on Financial Services and two of its subcommittees: Capital Markets and Government Sponsored Enterprises, and Oversight and Investigations.

He sponsored 10 pieces of legislation in his first term, including a law that would expand the vetting process for refugees attempting to enter the country, according to Hill’s website.

The congressman founded Delta Trust & Bank and has said his 35 years of business experience has informed his governing decisions, the paper reported.

