Hogs debut in College Football Playoff poll
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 6:17 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas wasn't ranked in this week's AP and coaches polls, but debuted at No. 25 in the College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday.
The Razorbacks made their first appearance in the second week of the poll following a resounding 31-10 win over then-No. 11 Florida.
Arkansas is one of five SEC teams ranked in the poll this week, while the Gators fell out of the rankings. Alabama remains No. 1, Texas A&M slid four spots to No. 8 after a loss at Mississippi State. Auburn at No. 9 and LSU, the Hogs' opponent Saturday, at No. 24 round out the conference's representatives.
