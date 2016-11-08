Happy birthday. If your life were a novel, this chapter might be called "A Year of Celebration."

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The work will be hard, but it's the kind of hard you choose for yourself. Because this challenge was one of your own deciding, you'll approach it with a glad heart and a willing hand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People will tell you that the past doesn't matter anymore. Incorrect. The past matters a great deal. It's the foundation for what you're building.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're willing to accept that you have to take on some of the dull or difficult work to better yourself. But does it all have to be dull or difficult?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're not doing anyone favors by feeling guilty for wanting to be your own person, live your own life and claim the freedom that is your birthright.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're in a mood to compartmentalize, to devote yourself entirely to what you're involved with, no looking back (or sideways, or forward for that matter). With this attitude, you'll be mightily productive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you have the privilege of spending time with one who has not yet been molded by society in the sense of right and wrong and its prejudices and manners, you will learn quite a lot.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The most fun you'll have today will be in doing something you're more or less awful at. There's something about knowing it's not going to be good that will set free the laughter of your soul.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People can be very unfair, self-serving and just plain strange in what they choose to acknowledge or ignore.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If your relationship is a muscle group, empathy is the dumbbell you need to lift again and again to strengthen it. Tired of being empathetic? Set it down. Shake it off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hard work doesn't always pay off in the result it was aimed toward, but it always pays off in some way. Character, self-esteem, the attainment of skills and relationships -- it will come back to you in some way, believe it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend as much time as you can with people who live the way you want to live, who achieve the results you value and who make you feel good about what you have to offer. It's a no-brainer, but it bears repeating.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Serenity and attachment won't go together today. The action of bonding will involve friction. You can still find happiness, though.

