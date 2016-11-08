• Shane Kimbrough, the lone U.S. astronaut on the International Space Station, cast his vote in the presidential election from space using a secure electronic ballot sent to a clerk in Houston, in keeping with NASA's motto of "Vote while you float."

• Tyree Jones, a police spokesman in Jackson, Miss., said an officer shot and wounded an unidentified driver as he sped backward trying to hit one of the officers who had responded to reports of a naked man trying to lure children into his car.

• Rio Law, a senior police constable in Brisbane, Australia, was all grins as she got to hold a 6-month-old male koala cub that an unidentified 50-year-old woman had stashed in a zipped canvas bag and handed over when asked if she had anything to declare as she was being arrested on other charges.

• DeGregory Lee of Montgomery, Ala., was charged with 16 counts of first-degree robbery after police accused him of robbing 10 different businesses over an eight-day span, targeting mostly foreign-themed establishments, including Japanese, Korean and Chinese restaurants.

• Francisco Torres, an Iraq War veteran from East Los Angeles, has been reunited with PJ, a German shepherd that helps him deal with his post-traumatic stress disorder, after someone took it from the family's front yard, sheriff's deputies said.

• Marcel Zech, 28, a member of the German National Democratic Party, was sentenced to eight months in prison for publicly displaying a Nazi-style tattoo featuring an image of the Auschwitz death camp after a judge stiffened the suspended sentence originally imposed by a lower court.

• Elwood Johnson Jr., chief of police in Richmond, R.I., said a 32-year-old driver overdosed on opioids and passed out with her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat, forcing another passenger to grab the steering wheel and pull the emergency brake to stop the car.

• Melissa Brewer, 50, arrested for transporting methamphetamine from Texas to Gulfport, Miss., in her vehicle's spare tire, pleaded guilty to a federal drug racketeering count and faces up to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

• D'Andre Turner, 43, of Buffalo, N.Y., pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, driving while impaired and other charges after prosecutors said he was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a baby in a stroller and injured two others.

