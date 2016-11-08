ISSUE 3: Voters loosen restrictions on Arkansas bonds

Voters approved Issue 3 on Tuesday, meaning the state can issue unlimited bonds to finance economic-development projects that could incentivize companies to come to Arkansas.

The race was called at 10 p.m. The measure passed with 532,578 votes for and 222,582 against as of 10:10 p.m.

Amendment 82 — passed in 2004 — allows the state to issue debt to firms, but the total funding for those projects could not top 5 percent of the general revenue collected in the previous fiscal year. Issue 3, which also amends the Arkansas constitution, removes that limit.

The amendment also allows local governments to pay outside firms, like chambers of commerce, to spur economic development.

The Arkansas General Assembly voted to send the amendment — sponsored by Sen. Jon Woods, R-Springdale — to the ballot in April 2015. The issue’s supporters believe the unlimited financing will make Arkansas more attractive to companies and help bring additional jobs to the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson supported the amendment, saying in a video ad that it will “allow your community to fund efforts to attract new business and industry.”

