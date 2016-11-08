Home /
1 person shot near Children's Hospital, Little Rock police say
This article was published November 8, 2016 at 11:31 p.m.
The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting just south of the Arkansas Children’s Hospital campus.
An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter at the scene said crime scene tape was set up at an apartment building at 1010 Wolfe St.
One person was shot twice — once in the hand and once in the leg, police spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said. The victim's injuries were said to be not life-threatening.
Responding officers at the scene said they were unsure of exactly where the shooting occurred.
A blue car at the address had a substantial amount of blood on the driver's side door.
Additional information regarding the shooting was not immediately available Tuesday night.
Information for this report was contributed by Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
