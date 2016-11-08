Little Rock woman returning home from cancer treatment robbed in driveway

A Little Rock woman sitting in her vehicle after returning home from a cancer treatment was robbed Monday night by two people, authorities said.

Police say it happened about 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bishop Street.

The 42-year-old victim told investigators she had returned from a cancer treatment and was sitting in her car in the driveway when a man and a woman she didn't know approached, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man distracted the victim while the woman opened the passenger-side door and took the victim's purse, the report said, noting the victim was struck several times in the face during a scuffle with the female assailant.

The two robbers ran south from the area. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.