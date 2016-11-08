Little Rock airport claims top Wi-Fi honors

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field is the best airport to stream the Razorbacks game, upload selfies to Facebook and browse the latest cat GIFs during a lengthy layover, according to a technology watchdog group.

The transportation hub, based in Little Rock, has the best airport Wi-Fi in the world, according to Rotten Wi-Fi, which measured speed and user satisfaction of 226 airports worldwide.

The Clinton airport earned the top spot because of its 1 gigabit Internet service that allows people to use the Web without watching any advertisements, time constraints or personal data use, according to a Clinton Airport news release.

"We're transforming the passenger experience in terms of both facilities and amenities," said Clinton National Airport Executive Director Ron Mathieu in the release.

Little Rock outranked other locations on Rotten Wi-Fi's list, including Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport and the Tampa International Airport as well as airports in Thailand and Singapore.

