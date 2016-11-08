Man attacked, robbed while taking out trash in Little Rock

A Little Rock man was attacked and robbed while taking out the trash Monday afternoon, authorities said.

It reportedly happened about 1:50 p.m. on Towne Park Court, which is an apartment complex just west of Reservoir Road north of its intersection with Rodney Parham Road.

The 22-year-old victim told investigators he was taking out the trash when a man he didn't know punched him in the face and then pointed a handgun at him, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The gunman hit the victim once with the weapon before taking a gold necklace, cigarettes and cash, the report said. The assailant then left in a gold vehicle.

The victim had a cut to the side of his head as well as swelling, though he declined medical attention and said he would go to the hospital on his own, according to the report.

The robber is described as a black man in his early-to-mid 30s who stood 6-foot-2 and weighed about 250 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans at the time.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.