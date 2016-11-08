Home /
Man charged after 10-year-old girl found dead in well
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.
TYLER, Texas — A 24-year-old Mexican national has been jailed on a capital murder charge after his 10-year-old female cousin was found dead in an East Texas water well.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says 24-year-old Gustavo Zavala-Garcia was booked Saturday into Smith County Jail on a federal immigration detainer. Smith said an arrest warrant was issued for Zavala-Garcia Monday, charging him with capital murder. No attorney or bond setting for Zavala-Garcia is listed in online jail records.
His cousin by marriage, Kayla Gomez-Orozco, was reported missing after a Nov. 1 service at a church in Bullard, about 15 miles south of Tyler. Hundreds of volunteers searched the area for days until the girl's body was found Saturday down the well of a rented house about 2½ miles southeast of Bullard.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man charged after 10-year-old girl found dead in well
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.