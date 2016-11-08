• Actress Jennifer Aniston says she decided to speak out against tabloid culture because she "has worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human." The 47-year-old, now married to actor Justin Theroux, explained in an interview with Marie Claire why she wrote an op-ed in July, saying her marital status, divorce status and lack of a mate have all been "shamed." She questioned, "Why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart?" Aniston became the topic of Internet memes in September following news of ex-husband Brad Pitt's pending divorce from Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie became close while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, prompting widespread speculation -- consistently denied by the couple -- that Jolie prompted Pitt's divorce from Aniston.

• Britain's Prince Charles crisscrossed the United Arab Emirates on Monday, traveling to a remote island in the Persian Gulf, and a historic fort in the country's east for a night of classical music. The Prince of Wales first flew by helicopter to Bu Tinah, an archipelago 90 miles off Abu Dhabi's west coast. While there, he rode in a dune buggy, examined pearls in oysters and took a boat ride to look at the native wildlife. Returning later to Abu Dhabi, the prince visited Masdar City, a government-backed clean energy campus on the capital's outskirts. Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla, visited the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital. After sunset, the royal couple reunited for a trip to Al Ain's historic Al Jahili Fort, built in 1891 to defend the city's palm groves. There, they met Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. While at the fort, all those gathered listened to a performance from students from the UAE's Center for Musical Arts along with two musicians from the BBC Symphony Orchestra. Prince Charles and Camilla will travel to Bahrain today , the last leg of their weeklong, three-nation tour of the Gulf after earlier visiting Oman.

• CoverGirl is featuring a woman wearing a hijab in its advertising for the first time in the makeup line's history. Beauty blogger Nura Afia is featured wearing the traditional Muslim head covering in an ad campaign for a new line of mascara that also includes singer Katy Perry and actress Sofia Vergara. Afia says in a statement released by CoverGirl that she never thought she would see Muslim women represented on this scale after "growing up and being insecure about wearing the hijab." CoverGirl says the television and digital ad campaign is the only one in which it currently plans to feature Afia, who has more than 215,000 subscribers to a YouTube channel on which she gives beauty and makeup tips.

