Australia same-sex marriage bill dies

SYDNEY -- A bill that would have allowed a national plebiscite on legalizing same-sex marriage in Australia was defeated in Parliament on Monday. The vote in the Senate ended hopes for a change in the country's marriage laws in the near future.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull asked lawmakers in September to support a bill for a nonbinding public vote to be held in February, in part to appease conservatives from his Liberal Party-led coalition. Turnbull had favored parliamentary action to decide the issue, which he said would lead to legalization. But conservatives in his party had pushed for a plebiscite.

In a speech to the Senate on Monday before the parliamentary vote, Attorney General George Brandis implored the senators who spoke against the bill to "stop playing politics with gay people's lives."

The plebiscite, which would have cost about $140 million, would have asked Australians if the Marriage Act should be revised to allow same-sex couples to marry. Turnbull, whose election district is the site of Sydney's annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, had said he was sure that Australians would vote for change. Recent polls show around 70 percent of Australians want to see same-sex marriage legalized.

But on Monday, a majority of senators from the Greens and from the Labor Party, along with lawmakers from smaller parties, joined together to block the plebiscite, by a vote of 33-29.

Although the Greens and Labor support legalizing same-sex marriage, they oppose holding a plebiscite, calling it a possible platform for hate speech.

Sweden to question WikiLeaks founder

HELSINKI -- Swedish prosecutors said WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be interviewed Monday at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been holed up for four years.

The Prosecution Authority said Ecuador has granted Sweden's request for legal assistance in questioning Assange over a rape allegation stemming from a visit to the Scandinavian country in 2010.

The agency said Monday that a Swedish assistant prosecutor and police investigator will be allowed to be present at the interview, conducted by an Ecuadorian prosecutor, and that a DNA sample will be taken from Assange if he consents.

The 45-year-old Australian computer hacker has denied the accusation and refused to meet prosecutors in Sweden, fearing extradition to the United States to face espionage charges if he leaves the embassy.

EU official criticizes choosy migrants

BRUSSELS -- Migrants and refugees cannot pick and choose where to be lodged in Europe, and they have a responsibility to go where space is available, a top European Union official said.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Monday that "it's outrageous" and "not acceptable for refugees in Greece and Italy to refuse to take the plane for destinations other than Germany."

Juncker said some EU governments are willing to accept people from overwhelmed Greece and Italy, "but there are very few refugees who agree to be relocated."

The EU began a relocation plan in September 2015 to redistribute among its members 160,000 people from the countries most affected by the arrival of large numbers of migrants and refugees. More than a year later, only about 7,000 people have been moved.

Philippines returns to disputed shoal

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine coast guard said Monday that it has resumed patrols at a shoal at the center of a territorial dispute with China and that it deployed two vessels, including one supplied by Japan.

Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said the patrol boats were deployed to Scarborough Shoal last week. The Philippines plans to conduct regular patrols of those waters off the country's northwest, he said.

Balilo refused to provide other details, including how close the Philippine vessels got to Scarborough, a rich fishing area where Chinese coast guard ships continue to keep watch.

One of the Philippine patrol boats was a 132-foot multipurpose vessel from Japan that was officially commissioned by the coast guard last month. Japan is to provide nine more vessels in the next two years.

China took control of the shoal in 2012 after a tense standoff with Philippine government ships, which withdrew in compliance with a U.S.-brokered arrangement that Filipino officials say China then reneged on. China blocked Filipinos from fishing at the shoal, prompting then-President Benigno Aquino III to take the dispute to international arbitration.

Filipino fishermen regained access to the shoal after Aquino's successor, Rodrigo Duterte, began to mend strained relations and met Chinese officials in Beijing last month.

A Section on 11/08/2016