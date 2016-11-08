Neighbor: Unseen texts preceded murder-suicide

In two texts sent Saturday night, Tyron Humphrey reached out to his next-door neighbor.

"Hello," the first text read, followed a minute later by "Are you sleep."

They were sent to Franzola Cohen, Humphrey's next-door neighbor who had known the 41-year-old since 1981, when she moved to her house on West 24th Street.

"Only if I had got the phone, he would be living today," she said.

The texts went unanswered that night, and the next day Humphrey forced his girlfriend, Tracie White, 46, into the attic of their residence at 4311 W. 24th St., where he shot and killed her before shooting himself in the head, according to a police report.

A Little Rock tactical team surrounded the home for several hours Sunday before finding Humphrey and White shot dead in the attic.

The couple had been together for about a year, Cohen said, and had a troubled relationship.

"You could hear a lot of fighting in the house," she said.

It got so bad, Cohen said, they were even known to blast music in order to drown out their arguments.

A little more than a month before the murder-suicide, officers were called to the residence on Oct. 3 for a report that Humphrey was about to start shooting White, police said.

Humphrey fled in his vehicle and led police on a chase, according to a report, only to be captured after running over stop sticks.

White told police that Humphrey said he was going to kill her, then went to the back of the residence, where he kept firearms. She also said Humphrey had hit her multiple times, held her hostage and shot at her inside the house over the two weeks before the Oct. 3 incident, according to the report.

Police found bullet holes in a mattress, floor and refrigerator, along with a bullet hole in the hallway door, officers said.

Police charged Humphrey with terroristic threatening and fleeing, along with two other violations, according to a report.

According to Pulaski County jail documents, he was released the same day. According to online court records, Humphrey was still facing those charges.

Cohen said Humphrey lost his job after his arrest and blamed White. Cohen also said she found out Humphrey was losing the house to foreclosure.

"I guess everything just came to an end," she said.

Police had also been called to the residence twice in March for domestic-related issues between Humphrey and White.

In one instance, White told police that Humphrey became irate and threatened her with a gun after she refused to have sex with him, according to a report. White also told police Humphrey had abused her in the past.

Officers responded to the residence two days later after the two got into a fight and Humphrey started throwing dinner plates at her, according to the police report.

Little Rock police are required by law to fill out a lethal assessment when responding to a domestic violence situation, and provide the victim with a pamphlet that outlines the resources available to victims, said Kandi Hause, Little Rock police victim services coordinator.

Sometimes, she said letting victims know they have options can make all the difference in getting someone out of a dangerous domestic situation.

But in the end, Hause said, many domestic-abuse victims are adults and police cannot force them to leave a relationship.

"So we just try to give them as much help as possible," Hause said.

Cohen wanted to help too, and said there's no doubt in her mind she could have calmed Humphrey down if she saw the texts that night and talked to him.

"But," she said, "it's too late now."

Metro on 11/08/2016