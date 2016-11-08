On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I don't see any hope for our nation. I think we've gotten so far from God that He's just given up on us. That's what happened to people in Old Testament times, wasn't it?

-- S.McD.

DEAR S.McD.: Today is Election Day in the United States, and if you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to vote. Yes, in many ways our nation has drifted away from God, and we face numerous moral and spiritual challenges, but it will only get worse if concerned people refuse to vote.

You're right in stating that, from time to time, God's people in the Old Testament turned their backs on God and refused to follow His ways. Instead of putting God first and caring for others, they followed false gods and lived only for themselves. Repeatedly God warned them. Sometimes they heeded His warnings and returned to Him. But sometimes they didn't, and eventually God had no choice but to bring judgment upon them. Could this happen to us? The Bible warns, "You may be sure that your sin will find you out" (Numbers 32:23).

But God didn't abandon them. Even if they passed through the fires of judgment, afterward they turned back to God and experienced His blessing. Never forget that the Bible is a book of hope -- hope in God's love, hope in Jesus' return, hope in the Holy Spirit's power to change lives, hope for eternity because of Christ's death and resurrection.

Are you praying for our nation, that God will turn us back to Himself? And are you praying for our leaders, even those with whom you disagree? God's Word is clear: "I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people -- for kings and all those in authority" (1 Timothy 2:1-2).

Write to Billy Graham in care of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C. 28201 or visit the website at

billygraham.org

Style on 11/08/2016