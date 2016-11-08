JENNIFER CHRISTMAN: Voter, vet? Freebies, discounts? You bet!

It's a great day -- a great week -- to be an American.

Democracy lives. We are free. And so are the doughnuts!

Today being Election Day, there are a few special promotions to mention. Businesses know we could use a sweet treat or a cool drink (even if it's nonalcoholic) after this sleazy political cycle.

And Veterans Day is Friday, so there are plenty of deals designed to show appreciation to those who have kept our country free. Allow us to chime in that we, too, salute you. Thank you for the sacrifices you and your families have made!

These lists are not all-inclusive, but we want them to be as complete as possible. Note: Always check with businesses to make sure your desired location is participating.

ELECTION DAY

These specials are offered today and require a voting sticker as proof unless otherwise specified.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut.

Firehouse Subs: Free medium drink.

Bravo Cucina: Promenade at Chenal, Little Rock: 20 percent off purchase.

Cafe Brunelle: Promenade at Chenal, Little Rock: 20 percent off purchase.

VETERANS DAY

These specials (typically dine-in only) are offered to veterans and active-duty military on Friday with proper proof of service unless otherwise specified.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free entree under $12.95.

Chili's Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu.

Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one-free discount for a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos after 3 p.m.

Chuck E. Cheese's: Free personal pizza.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny's: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon.

Golden Corral: Free dinner, from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.

Great Clips: Free haircut for veterans. With purchase of haircuts, nonveterans can receive free haircut coupons to give to veterans.

GraceForVets.Org: Find who is giving out free car washes to veterans at this website (click on Participants 2016). Several businesses in the state, including Razorback Car Wash, Rhyno Car Wash, Splash Car Wash and Zips Car Wash, are listed.

Hooters: Free meal from special menu.

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blue pancakes, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Krystal: Free sausage biscuit.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert; 10 percent off the meals of veterans' guests.

Meineke Car Care Center: Free basic oil change.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt: Free 6-ounce yogurt.

Mimi's Cafe: Free entree from special menu with purchase of a nonalcoholic drink. Today and Saturday, veterans can enjoy choice of breakfast, lunch or dinner entrees on the Veterans Day menu for $5.99.

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom: Free appetizer.

Olive Garden: Free entree from special menu, served with unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: Free entree from Create Your Own Combo menu.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and nonalcoholic beverage.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert off special menu Thursday, as well as Friday.

Red Robin: Free Red's Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer, up to $10.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from special menu.

Twin Peaks: Free meal from special menu.

