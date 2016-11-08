Police investigating armed robbery, sexual assault in Little Rock's Stifft Station neighborhood

A gunman demanded a woman hand over her money and then forced her to partially undress Monday night in Little Rock's Stifft Station neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim told investigators she was approaching her vehicle in an alley in the 300 block of Brown Street shortly after 10 p.m. when the man approached her, pointed a gun at her and forced her to get into the passenger seat, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The gunman initially ordered the woman to hand over her cash and later said he would "have sex with her" when she told him she didn't have any money, the report said. The man later touched the woman after forcing her to pull down her pants before he left the area, authorities said

The gunman is described as a black man in his mid-to-late 20s or early 30s who stood about 5-foot-11 and weighed roughly 175 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.