Presses ramp up for Election Day

NEW YORK -- Remembering the frenzy for hard copies of newspapers the morning after Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, papers are printing extra copies and setting up temporary retail stands this year, regardless of whether the nation elects the first woman or a New York businessman as president.

Many people now rely on Facebook and apps for news, but some people say a screen-shot doesn't have quite the same romance as a newspaper's front page.

"We like to hold on to things that remind us of the experiences we've had," like campaign buttons, theater programs or shells from a visit to the beach, said Naomi Baron, an American University professor who studies the interplay of language and technology.

A hard copy of a newspaper recounting a life-altering event such as 9/11 or the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is an extension of those keepsakes that a website or app can't replace, Baron said. "Paper has a certain kind of look and feel and smell to it that digital equivalents don't."

Even so, after a long campaign season, demand for a front page may be more muted than in 2008, as newsstand sales have declined since then.

Ben Redington, a 34-year-old graphic designer from Wichita, Kan., said he likes buying papers after major events, such as the Chicago Cubs' first World Series win in 108 years. But he doesn't care for either Democrat Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump and has no plans to buy a newspaper Wednesday. He didn't buy an Obama front page either, he said.

Newspapers were caught off-guard eight years ago when people wanted keepsake copies of the enormous photos and sensational headlines declaring Obama the nation's first black president. Bookstores, convenience stores and newsstands across the country sold out. People descended on newspapers' headquarters in search of copies.

"They were stealing it off people's doorsteps," Washington Post spokesman Kris Coratti said. "It was crazy here."

Many newspapers restarted printing presses to meet demand. The Post had two extra print runs and issued a thinner commemorative edition in a third.

For this year, Coratti wouldn't say how many additional copies the Post is planning, but she said it's similar to what the Post printed for Pope Francis' visit in 2015. She said the newspaper is prepared for a second printing if needed, leaving plates on the presses. The Post will also sell copies online and at its offices.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, for its part, will increase by at least 20 percent the amount of single-copy newspapers it will print for Wednesday, said Larry Graham, vice president for circulation.

Extra newspapers will be available at the usual outlets, street racks and at the Democrat-Gazette headquarters.

The newspaper added more than 20 percent to its single-copy editions in 1992 for the first time former Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton was elected president, Graham said. The newspaper also increased its single-copy editions for Obama's election in 2008.

Graham said the extra copies will be printed whether Clinton, a former Arkansas first lady, or Trump wins today's election.

"People view that as a historical document," Graham said. "A lot will buy them and keep them. Some will buy more than one copy, regardless of who gets elected."

He added that he doesn't think it matters who is elected president.

"I don't know how one or the other will affect sales. I think a lot of people are interested in what precincts voted for who and stuff like that, as well as the local races. It's a fun day," Graham said.

Mark Weitzel, who manages circulation and retail sales for The New York Times, said the Times plans to print at least 225,000 extra copies of its Wednesday paper and will sell papers outside its headquarters, though because of declining sales since 2008, the paper is sending out fewer papers overall.

If anything like the 2008 election, the prices of Wednesday's issues will likely eventually fall and be sold online. Obama's 2008 covers are selling on eBay for a few dollars, down from as much as $600 in November 2008.

Information for this article was contributed by Tali Arbel of The Associated Press and by Jake Sandlin of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 11/08/2016