Regulators: Close more disposal wells after Oklahoma quake

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma regulators are ordering the shutdown of more disposal wells and restricting the volume of others near where a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck.

The plan released Tuesday by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Division requires seven wells within six miles of the epicenter to be shut down by Nov. 14.

By Nov. 21, 16 wells within 10 miles of the epicenter must reduce volume by 25 percent of their last 30 day average, and 31 wells within 15 miles will be limited in volume to their last 30 day average.

The area affected is about 700 square miles.

The earthquake Sunday damaged dozens of buildings in Cushing, Oklahoma, a key world oil hub. Officials say no damage has been reported at Cushing's oil terminal.

More than 400 people in Arkansas also reported feeling the shaking from the quake, though no damage occurred in the Natural State.