Reno, 78, dies; terse AG first woman in job

MIAMI -- Janet Reno, the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney general and who became the epicenter of multiple political storms during the administration of President Bill Clinton, died early Monday. She was 78.

Reno died from complications of Parkinson's disease, her goddaughter Gabrielle D'Alemberte said, adding that Reno spent her final days at home in Miami surrounded by family and friends.

A former Miami prosecutor who famously told reporters "I don't do spin," Reno served nearly eight years as Clinton's attorney general -- the longest stint in the post in a century.

Her sister, Maggy Reno Hurchalla, said that Clinton called over the weekend and said to "tell Janet I love her" and that many others from her career visited or called, including former Florida governor and Sen. Bob Graham. Bill and Hillary Clinton issued a statement praising Reno's tenure and President Barack Obama called her "an American original."

"When Janet Reno arrived in Washington in 1993, the city had never seen anyone like her before -- and hasn't since," Obama said in a statement. "Her legacy lives on in a generation of lawyers she inspired, the ordinary lives she touched, and a nation that is more just."

Reno, known for deliberating slowly, publicly and bluntly, frequently said "the buck stops with me," borrowing the mantra from President Harry S. Truman.

Early on as attorney general, she faced criticism for her handling of the deadly raid on the Branch Davidian compound at Waco, Texas, where sect leader David Koresh and some 80 followers perished.

After Waco, Reno figured into some of the Clinton administration's controversies and scandals, including Whitewater, Filegate, bungling at the FBI laboratory, Monica Lewinsky, alleged Chinese nuclear spying and questionable campaign financing in the 1996 Clinton-Gore re-election effort.

In the spring of 2000, Reno enraged her hometown's Cuban-American community when she authorized the armed seizure of 5-year-old Elian Gonzalez. He was taken from the Little Havana home of his Miami relatives so he could be returned to his father in Cuba.

During her tenure, the Justice Department also prosecuted the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing case, captured the "Unabomber" Theodore Kaczynski that same year and investigated the 1993 terrorist attack on New York's World Trade Center. The department also filed a major antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft Corp. and Reno was a strong advocate for protecting abortion clinics from violence.

Miami U.S. Attorney Wifredo Ferrer, who worked for Reno in Washington from 1995-2000, said, "Even if you agreed or disagreed with her, you knew she was coming from a place of integrity." He added, "Through her work, through her decisions, she exhibited a lot of strength and a lot of courage."

In 1995 Reno was diagnosed with Parkinson's after noticing a trembling in her left hand.

As attorney general, Reno often was teased by late night talk show hosts for her unassuming appearance and no-nonsense attitude. Comedian Will Ferrell memorialized her in a recurring Saturday Night Live skit called "Janet Reno's Dance Party" and Reno visited the skit the night she left the Justice Department in January 2001.

After leaving Washington, Reno returned to Florida and ran unsuccessfully for Florida governor in 2002 but lost in a Democratic primary marred by voting problems.

Born July 21, 1938, Janet Wood Reno was the daughter of two newspaper reporters and the eldest of four siblings. She grew up on the edge of the Everglades in a cypress and brick homestead built by her mother and returned there after leaving Washington.

After graduating from Cornell University with a degree in chemistry, Reno became one of 16 women in Harvard Law School's Class of 1963. Reno, who stood over 6 feet tall, later said she wanted to become a lawyer "because I didn't want people to tell me what to do."

Reno began her career in Miami in the mid-1960s and had her first encounter with the "glass ceiling," getting passed over for a job at a law firm because she was a woman. She later made partner.

After losing a race for a Miami-area legislative seat in 1972, Reno was hired by the Dade State Attorney's office. In 1978, when State Attorney Richard Gerstein decided to step down, Reno became his successor.

As prosecutor, Reno built programs to help reform drug dealers and combat domestic violence. Another program strong-armed deadbeat dads into paying child support, inspiring a rap song named after her.

In 1993, Clinton tapped her as the first woman to lead the Justice Department after his first two choices -- also women -- were withdrawn because both had hired illegal immigrants as nannies. Reno was 54.

After retiring from politics, Reno served on the boards and advised several organizations. Shy and admittedly awkward, Reno never married but remained close to her tight-knit family.

Asked to describe her legacy after ending her gubernatorial campaign, Reno quoted George Washington: "If I were to write all that down I might be reduced to tears. I would prefer to drift on down the stream of life and let history make the judgment."

Information for this report was contributed by Ken Thomas and Jessica Gresko of the Associated Press.

A Section on 11/08/2016