Rivals’ dashes to key states cap campaign

SCRANTON, Pa. — Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump blitzed through battleground states Monday in a final bid to energize supporters ahead of Election Day. Clinton urged voters to embrace a “hopeful, inclusive, bighearted America,” while Trump called for support to “beat the corrupt system.”

The candidates rallied voters late into the night, a frenzied end to a bitter election year that has laid bare the nation’s deep economic and cultural divides.

Clinton campaigned with confidence after FBI Director James Comey’s Sunday announcement that he would not recommend criminal charges against her after a new email review. The inquiry had sapped Clinton’s momentum just days before the vote, though she still headed into Election Day with multiple paths to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to become the nation’s first female president.

“I think I have some work to do to bring the country together,” she acknowledged as she boarded her plane for her last battleground tour. “I really do want to be the president for everybody.”

Looking beyond Election Day, Clinton said in a radio interview that she hopes Trump will play a “constructive role” in helping bring the country together if she defeats him.

Clinton on Monday made two stops in Pennsylvania and a stop in Michigan, before ending the day with a midnight rally in Raleigh, N.C.

Trump at times struck a nostalgic tone during his final round of rallies, recalling the rivals he’d vanquished and how far he’s come. As he surveyed the crowd in Scranton, he declared, “It’s been a long journey.”

The last crowds of Trump’s campaign — in Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Michigan — were boisterous, reflecting the GOP nominee’s rhetoric and magnifying it.

They broke into shouts aimed at Clinton: “Lock her up!” The atmosphere grew especially rowdy in Scranton, where shouts of “She’s a demon!” and “She’s a witch!” could be heard as Trump lambasted Clinton.

Trump slammed Clinton as the “face of failure.” Having made the new FBI’s review a centerpiece of his closing case to voters, he argued that the Democrat was being protected by a “totally rigged system.”

“You have one magnificent chance to beat the corrupt system and deliver justice,” Trump said. “Do not let this opportunity slip away.”

The comments were a reminder that Comey’s news, delivered in a letter to lawmakers Sunday, was a doubled-edged sword for Clinton. While it vindicated her claims that the emails would not yield new evidence, it ensured that a controversy that has dogged her campaign from the start would follow her through Election Day.

Across the country, nearly 24 million early ballots were cast under the shadow of Comey’s initial announcement of a new email review. That number represents about half of the nearly 45 million people who had cast votes by Monday, according to Associated Press data.

The inquiry involved material found on a computer belonging to former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., the estranged husband of Huma Abedin, a longtime Clinton aide. Comey said Sunday that the FBI reviewed communications “to or from Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state.”

Clinton tried to fly above the controversy Monday and was not expected to address the matter at later stops in Michigan and North Carolina. The centerpiece of her final day of campaigning was a nighttime event in Philadelphia with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, along with rock stars Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

In a nod to the deep divisions that await the next president, Clinton said in Philadelphia that she’d come to “regret deeply how angry the tone of the campaign became.”

“We know enough about my opponent, we know who he is,” Clinton said, addressing tens of thousands of people sprawled across the city’s Independence Mall. “The real question for us is what kind of country we want to be.”

Barack Obama, who appeared at four rallies Monday, tried to help Clinton win the office he’d denied her eight years before, in the 2008 Democratic primaries.

“I am asking you to trust me on this one,” Obama said at a stop in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Clinton is banking in part on high turnout — particularly among Obama’s young, diverse coalition of voters — to carry her over the finish line today. Roughly half the states with advance voting have reported record turnout, including Florida and Nevada, which have booming Hispanic populations, a voter base that polls have shown favors Clinton.

FLORIDA TURNOUT

In Florida, Hispanic participation is up by more than 453,000 votes, nearly doubling the 2012 level. Black turnout is up compared with 2012, but that share of the total vote is lower due to bigger jumps among Hispanics and whites, according to University of Florida professor Daniel Smith.

“We saw just eye-popping turnout in Florida over the [past] two days, particularly in our strongholds in southern Florida,” Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said. “We’re very encouraged, and we’re feeling very positive.”

The Clinton campaign also pointed to late spikes among black voters in North Carolina as a positive sign. Obama has been campaigning in that state for Clinton amid concerns that black voters would not match their heavy turnout for Obama from 2012.

In Nevada, where more than three-fourths of expected ballots have been cast, Democrats lead voter turnout, 42 percent to 36 percent.

Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie downplayed the effect of increased Hispanic participation, telling reporters on a conference call, “We feel that we’re going to get a good share of those votes.” However, he sidestepped two questions about the level of turnout among Hispanics that Trump needs to win the presidency.

Trump’s campaign pointed to signs elsewhere of enthusiasm among his voters.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, on MSNBC described how supporters in Minnesota walked miles to a Trump event there Sunday, what she suggested was an illustration of the voters who would help solidify the upper Midwest for the Republican nominee.

The early voting news is better for Trump in Ohio and Iowa.

Clinton needs large margins in the Cleveland area to win the state, and it’s not happening. Early vote requests are down nearly 35 percent in metropolitan Cleveland compared with 2012. More whites are voting across Ohio, and there’s little shift in the Hispanic vote to offset a decline among blacks. That could lead to a Trump victory in a state where he is favored but must win to have a shot at beating Clinton.

In Iowa, Republicans and Democrats are turning out at a lower rate than in previous elections, but the drop-off among Republicans is much less.

Republicans in the state’s ultra-conservative 4th Congressional District, represented by anti-immigration hard-liner Steve King, are voting at a slightly higher rate than less conservative Republicans in other parts of Iowa. Democrats still have a lead in early voting, but early numbers suggested Trump could catch up on Election Day.

“I think in Ohio and Iowa the people who are really aggravated and mad want to get that vote cast and done,” said Mercer University elections expert and professor John Christopher Grant. “The true, hardcore Trump supporters are doing their best.”

Trump had planned to keep up his breakneck travel schedule deep into Election Day, but aides revised plans, keeping the businessman in New York.

Midway through his final day of travel Monday, Trump praised his supporters for having created a “movement.” But he warned it would all slip away if he loses today.

“Go vote,” he urged. “Or honestly, we’ve all wasted our time.”

500 ELECTION MONITORS

Also Monday, the Justice Department said it would deploy more than 500 people in 28 states today to monitor Election Day practices and guard against intimidation and disruptions.

The number is a sharp decrease from the 2012 presidential election, when the Justice Department had more than 780 personnel in place on Election Day at the close of what was a much less tumultuous campaign.

Off icials blamed the shrinking federal presence on a 2013 Supreme Court ruling that limited their ability under the Voting Rights Act to deploy observers in jurisdictions — mainly in the South — with a history of voting discrimination.

The Justice Department said it would have personnel in 67 jurisdictions to look for signs that anyone is being hindered from voting because of race, ethnicity, language, disability or other criteria.

The department’s Civil Rights Division will also have a hotline to field complaints of discrimination or voting problems — 1 (800) 253-3931 or (202) 307-2767, or TTY

(202) 305-0082.

The Justice Department is deploying both Election Day observers — inside the polling places — and monitors, who remain outside the polling places unless local voting officials agree to allow them inside.

The Justice Department did not give a breakdown between the two groups of the more than 500 personnel it is deploying.

Trump has repeatedly warned of what he said could be a “rigged” election, saying that migrants and others who are not eligible to vote could turn out in large numbers. He has urged supporters to monitor polls on their own.

Regarding Trump’s call to action, the U.S. Supreme Court and federal judges in two states turned down requests by Democrats on Monday to head off what party leaders say are plans by Trump’s supporters to harass and intimidate voters on Election Day.

The Democrats asked for restraining orders to prevent what they characterized as ballot-box vigilantism by Trump’s campaign and his ally Roger Stone’s political organization, Stop the Steal.

But the Supreme Court issued a one-page denial in a case out of Ohio, with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg noting that state law already forbids voter intimidation. And the Democrats’ arguments in federal courts in Pennsylvania and North Carolina fell flat in those crucial battlegrounds, too.

In announcing the assignment of monitors and observers, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said, “We will continue to have a robust election-monitors program in place on Election Day.”

She added that the personnel “will perform these duties impartially, with one goal in mind: to see to it that every eligible voter can participate in our elections to the full extent that federal law provides.”

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Sullivan, Anne Gearan, Matea Gold, Abigail Hauslohner, David Weigel, Ann Sanner, David A. Fahrenthold and David Nakamura of The Washington Post; by Julie Pace, Lisa Lerer and Jill Colvin, Kathleen Hennessey, Hope Yen, Jonathan Lemire, Steve Peoples, Josh Lederman, Emery Dalesio, Maryclaire Dale and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press; by Alex Daugherty of Tribune News Service; by Ben Brody, Jennifer Epstein, Henri Gendreau and Kevin Cirilli of Bloomberg News; and by Eric Lichtblau of The New York Times.