S.C. church shooting trial snags

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jury selection was halted before it began Monday in the federal case of a white man accused of gunning down nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church, with the judge holding a hearing closed to everyone but the defendant and his own lawyers.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel opened the scheduled jury selection phase by saying he had received a request from the lawyers for Dylann Roof, 22, that required immediate attention. Gergel didn’t say specifically what the attorneys wanted to discuss, only that the request had to do with Roof’s right to a fair and impartial jury and trial.

In a memo filed late Monday, Gergel wrote that, even though he’s instructed potential jurors not to read any reports about the trial, the risk of information about what was discussed in the closed hearing was too great to allow anyone but Roof and his lawyers inside.

“This is an unusually sensitive period in this proceeding where highly prejudicial pre-trial publicity could taint the jury pool and make selection of a fair and impartial jury increasingly challenging,” Gergel wrote.

Part of the memo was blacked out, but it appeared to discuss some evidence, of which “the Court has not determined the admissibility.” The evidence itself wasn’t named, and many of the motions and orders in Roof’s case already have been filed under seal, meaning that only lawyers have access to them.

In the late afternoon, the court system announced that Gergel had rescheduled the jury selection process to reconvene Wednesday. There is no court today because it is Election Day.

Monday was to be the first day in what could be a multiweek process of whittling down a jury pool for Roof’s trial. He faces 33 federal charges, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion, in the June 2015 shooting deaths at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Also Monday, local and federal authorities said they were investigating nine suspicious letters referring to racial violence in Charleston. The letters, all of which were sent last month from outside the U.S., were received by hotels, a park and Emanuel AME Church.