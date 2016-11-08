Streamlined rules for Capitol zoning sent to legislators

If a new set of condensed rules for the Capitol Zoning District Commission is approved by a legislative body, residents in the district can expect fewer steps when altering their property in the future.

The district is a state entity that controls zoning around the state Capitol and the Governor's Mansion. Changes to historic structures -- and other new construction -- within the area must be approved by the district's staff or nine-member commission.

Earlier this year, a district resident who has long criticized the Capitol Zoning District after being denied a fence request went on a campaign to abolish the district and its state funding. Some legislators moved to place the zoning authority under the Department of of Arkansas Heritage.

District Executive Director Boyd Maher said that while the proposed changes had been on his staff's back burner for a while, the threat of being abolished sped up his process of recommending them.

Many of the changes would allow the district's staff to approve a request, rather than send the applicant to the full commission for a hearing and vote. The staff would have more leeway to approve larger signs, waive parking requirements and issue temporary permits, for example.

The commission held a special meeting Monday to approve the changes, which condense the district's rules from seven documents into one. Mayer must submit the proposal to the Legislative Council by Nov. 15 to be placed on the council's December agenda. If nothing is postponed and the proposal is approved, the new rules would be enacted by Jan. 1.

"We'd been working on this for a couple years. We keep a running list of feedback like when we hear people think this rule stinks or this is unclear, or when people say this applies here and not here," Maher said. "After the debate last spring, it kind of lit the fire to go ahead and get this done. Stuff from that debate was incorporated into this."

One concession to critics within the new rules will allow for any decision by the Capitol Zoning District Commission to be appealed to the Department of Arkansas Heritage. That allows for another layer of checks and balances for district critics who may think a commission decision is unfair or unreasonable.

Maher said district staff members consistently hear that it is too difficult to determine what applies to a piece of property, since the rules are listed in seven documents, so the main thing the restructuring does is condense that.

The new rules also get rid of the requirement that applicants must send certified mail to notify nearby property owners of their zoning request. Now the district itself will take on that duty. There had been complaints that putting that cost on the applicant was too burdensome.

Under the proposal, the staff would be able to deny requests that are clearly not allowed under the rules, instead of sending that applicant to the commission to get the denial. Any staff denial could still be appealed to the commission. Currently the staff can only approve small requests, but can't deny any.

A contentious proposed change was that any permit or violation would run with the property, and not start over with each new owner. The district has received negative comments on such a change.

Marvin Dalla Rosa, a mansion area resident and property owner, wrote that temporary and conditional use permits should only lie with the original applicant.

"If a new owner wishes to continue with the temporary use, they should be required to re-apply," Dalla Rosa said.

Ed Sergeant, another resident of the mansion area and a member of the district's Design Review Committee, agreed.

"If it runs with the property, not only has the increase in use for that property been increased forever, but a legal precedence would then be set for all other properties with the same zoning classification.

The district staff responded that the commission should not consider the characteristics of a person applying for a permit, but rather should consider only whether a use is appropriate for a particular piece of property, no matter the owner or tenant.

Resident Adelia Kittrell said she worried about what inheriting violations from a previous owner would do to the demographics of the district.

"Would it suppress real estate in the area, especially for young families who don't have the resources to fix all the violations? ... It seems antithetical to community growth, or at least tips the balance in favor of people with more money to address them and away from the low-income members of the community," Kittrell wrote.

She added: "I think it's unethical to hold someone into account for something they didn't do. Rather, we should incentivize sellers to make the correct repairs. I certainly feel like the implied effects of this rule change outweigh the current problem and possibly exacerbate it. ... One of my biggest fears is forcing out low-income and minorities that have made up a part of this neighborhood since Central High was desegregated."

The staff responded that it has received feedback that the current policy to hold harmless any new property owners for violations committed by previous owners has served to "grandfather in" numerous changes to properties. There has been instances when sellers would undertake unpermitted work immediately prior to conveying a property, the staff wrote.

Commissioner Cassie Toro also took issue with the proposed rule in regard to violations. The rule would be such that if a new owner wanted to get a permit to make a change to his home, he would have to correct the violation first.

"How would you like to live with those rules in your neighborhood? That is so restrictive. Restrictive on personal property," she said.

Commission Chairman Kelly Eichler raised her voice during the conversation, lifting her hands in the air when responding to Toro, saying that there has to be an enforcement mechanism for violations or "there's no reason for the rules and for us to be here."

Other commissioners recommended a method by which a violation would be noted on the title of a property so that real estate agents must inform homebuyers of a particular violation before the buyer decides to purchase the property.

Toro still objected to that on the grounds that some violations are as minor as changing out historic wooden steps to more useful ones and that someone shouldn't have to put "inferior wooden steps" back on the home before he can make another change.

Ultimately, the commission's attorney suggested removing that rule for further research. The rest of the proposed rules remained. Capitol Zoning District staff will finalize the proposal and submit its request to the Legislative Council by the middle of the month.

Metro on 11/08/2016