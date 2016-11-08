Home /
Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Little Rock furniture store
2016-11-08
A man robbed a furniture store in southwest Little Rock Monday afternoon and was later arrested, authorities said.
The robbery happened about 4:11 p.m. at Stroman's at 8005 Geyer Springs Road, which is just south of Interstate 30, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
An employee told investigators the robber first asked to use the phone and then produced a handgun and demanded cash, police said.
The man fled after getting about $1,400, according to the report.
Police say a suspect, 26-year-old Joseph Blevens, was later arrested at an address in the 5600 block of Windamere Lane. That street is less than a half mile south of the business.
Blevens remained in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday with bail not yet set.
