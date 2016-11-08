Texas linebacker commits to Arkansas over LSU, Alabama

Junior linebacker Bumper Pool made it official Monday night and publicly committed to Arkansas.

Pool, 6-2, 216 pounds, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy High School, chose the Hogs over more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Southern Cal, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

“I decided to be a Razorback because I’ve been a fan since I was a little kid,” Pool said. “I getting to live out my childhood dream of playing for the Razorbacks.”

Pool said he has told his teachers and classmates since grade school that he would be a Hog.

“They kind of laughed at you, but to know it’s actually going to come true, it’s just a real special feeling,” Pool said.

He committed to Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema on Sunday after watching the Razorbacks’ 31-10 victory over No. 11 Florida on Saturday. He credited his relationship with Bielema and Arkansas linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves for being a big part of his commitment.

“I’ve just been so close to them and just feel like it’s the best fit for me,” Pool said. “They’re great coaches, but they care about the players. You can see it. Nothing is fake about it.”

He has numerous ties to the University of Arkansas. His sister, Maddie, is a sophomore at Arkansas, while his father, Jeff, two aunts, two cousins and a grandfather also went to college in Fayetteville.

“They’re super excited,” Pool said.. “They’re super supportive and they’ve all been texting me and have been super excited that they’re going to be able watch me play and be a Razorback.”

Pool recorded 148 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, a quarterback hurry, 6 pass breakups, 5 forced fumble and 2 recovered fumbles last season as a sophomore. He has 113 tackles in nine games this season.

ESPN rates him as the No. 3 inside linebacker and the No. 153 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class.

Pool is the second commitment for the Hogs in the 2018 class. Greenwood quarterback Connor Noland, who committed to the Razorbacks in July, has been recruiting Pool and others for the Hogs.

“I’m excited now we’re going to get to recruit together,” Pool said. “He’s always been joking to me about about how I’m not committed. I’m excited about our relationship. I’ll be back up this weekend for the LSU game.”

Oral commitments are nonbinding.