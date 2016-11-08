Toby Baker a semifinalist for Burlsworth Trophy

— Arkansas punter Toby Baker is a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is presented to college football's best player who began his career as a walk-on.

Baker, a senior, is one of 10 semifinalists for the award. Other semifinalists are quarterbacks Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and Luke Falk of Washington State, receivers Mitchell Paige of Indiana, Trever Ryen of Iowa State and Austin Carr of Northwestern; running backs Dare Ogunbowale of Wisconsin and J.D. Moore of LSU; offensive lineman Dylan Utter of Nebraska; and defensive lineman Haason Reddick of Temple.

Mayfield won the award and Falk was one of three finalists last year. This year's finalists will be announced next Tuesday and the award will be presented Dec. 5 in Springdale.

Baker is averaging 40.2 yards per punt this season and is tied for second nationally with 16 punts of at least 50 yards. He was awarded a scholarship prior to the 2015 season.

The Burlsworth Trophy is in its seventh season. It is named for former Arkansas lineman Brandon Burlsworth, a walk-on who earned all-America honors as a redshirt senior.

Burlsworth was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft, but died 11 days later in a car accident.