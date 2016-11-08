Home /
Trump wins Arkansas' 6 electoral votes
By ArkansasOnline Staff and Wire Reports
This article was published today at 8:10 p.m.
Attendees react to @CNN reporting that Arkansas is too early to call. #Election2016 pic.twitter.com/YRQGK8yiJ2— Brandon Riddle (@BrandonCRiddle) November 9, 2016
Republican Donald Trump has won Arkansas' six electoral votes in the race for U.S. president.
The Associated Press called the race in Arkansas for Trump at 8:10 p.m., only 40 minutes after polls closed across the state.
Trump's win in Arkansas over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton was not a surprise. Polls had shown Trump with a commanding lead in the state in the weeks and months leading up to the election.
Click here to track the race for president as more states are called.
Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trump wins Arkansas' 6 electoral votes
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.