Trump wins Arkansas' 6 electoral votes

Republican Donald Trump has won Arkansas' six electoral votes in the race for U.S. president.

The Associated Press called the race in Arkansas for Trump at 8:10 p.m., only 40 minutes after polls closed across the state.

Trump's win in Arkansas over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton was not a surprise. Polls had shown Trump with a commanding lead in the state in the weeks and months leading up to the election.

