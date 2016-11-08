Subscribe Register Login

Trump wins Arkansas' 6 electoral votes

By ArkansasOnline Staff and Wire Reports

This article was published today at 8:10 p.m.

republican-presidential-candidate-donald-trump-addresses-a-rally-during-a-campaign-stop-sunday-at-the-minneapolis-international-airport

PHOTO BY AP / CHARLES REX ARBOGAST

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a rally during a campaign stop Sunday at the Minneapolis International Airport.

Republican Donald Trump has won Arkansas' six electoral votes in the race for U.S. president.

The Associated Press called the race in Arkansas for Trump at 8:10 p.m., only 40 minutes after polls closed across the state.

Trump's win in Arkansas over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton was not a surprise. Polls had shown Trump with a commanding lead in the state in the weeks and months leading up to the election.

