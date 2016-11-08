U.S. Rep. Crawford wins re-election

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford has defeated his Libertarian challenger, one of his former campaign workers, for re-election in Arkansas’ 1st Congressional District.

As of 8 p.m., 28,004 voters in that district — which encompasses much of the Delta, the state’s eastern border and parts of the Ozark Mountains — voted for Crawford, a Republican from Jonesboro.

Meanwhile, 9,884 had voted then for Crawford’s opponent, Mark West, who worked for Crawford’s 2010 campaign. West, a Batesville resident, currently works as a business payroll manager and part-time pastor.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Crawford about 8 p.m. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

Crawford, a former agriculture radio broadcaster and Army sergeant, has served as a U.S. congressman since 2011, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

He defeated Democratic Heber Springs Mayor Jackie McPherson in 2014 for re-election.

The seat in the U.S. House of Representatives pays $174,000 per year, plus benefits, and has a term of two years.

No Democrats filed to run this year for the 1st District seat.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on election night and read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.