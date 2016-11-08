Filmmakers at pipeline protest cleared

SEATTLE — Prosecutors have dropped charges including burglary and sabotage against two filmmakers who recorded a protest at an oil pipeline last month.

The filmmakers, Lindsey Grayzel of Portland, Ore., and Carl Davis of Orcas Island, Wash., said they were working on a documentary about climate activist Ken Ward on Oct. 11 when Ward broke through a fence and turned a safety valve along the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline near Burlington, Wash. Ward also live-streamed his actions.

The three were among 11 people arrested that day amid attempts to shut down oil pipelines in Washington, North Dakota, Minnesota and Montana in solidarity with those protesting the four-state Dakota Access pipeline project in North Dakota, said Jay O’Hara, a spokesman for the environmental activism group Climate Disobedience Center.

Charges remain against the other nine, who include two people who were recording actions in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Georgia man shoots 2 deputies, killing 1

BYRON, Ga. — A Georgia man fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy and wounded a second before he was shot and injured by a police officer, authorities said Monday.

The man started shooting at the deputies Sunday when they responded to a call that he was using a rifle to threaten two young men who were visiting his neighbors just outside the city of Byron, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent J.T. Ricketson said.

Two Peach County sheriff’s deputies drove up a long driveway as they investigated and had only taken a few steps from their vehicle when a man came out of a house and began shooting with a handgun, killing one deputy and critically injuring the other, Ricketson said.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said 41-year-old Deputy Patrick Sondron was killed. Rooks identified the injured deputy as Daryl Smallwood.

Christie calls traffic jam plot ‘stupid’

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie maintained in an interview aired Monday that he has no recollection of any of his aides telling him about lane closures on the George Washington Bridge that were found to be a political retaliation plot.

Two of Christie’s former aides were convicted Friday of causing four days of traffic jams near the nation’s busiest bridge. The aides were convicted of scheming with former Christie ally David Wildstein to punish a Democratic Fort Lee mayor for not endorsing Republican Christie when he ran for re-election in 2013. Wildstein pleaded guilty.

Testimony contradicted Christie’s statements about when he knew about the September 2013 gridlock.

But Christie said Monday that no one testified that they told him it was an act of political retribution. He said he would have remembered if they had done so.

Christie added he could never figure out why aides would have retaliated against the mayor considering Christie had a large lead.

“I’m pretty good at this political game, I’m up by 25 points in a re-election in a blue state and they decide they’re going to create a traffic jam in a town that’s a Democrat town that I wound up winning two months later in the election?” Christie said. “Absolutely stupid.”

Airport gunman gets life plus 60 years

LOS ANGELES — A gunman who killed a federal transportation security officer and wounded three other people during an attack at Los Angeles International Airport was sentenced to life plus 60 years in prison Monday for the rampage, which crippled the nation’s second-busiest airport and disrupted travel nationwide.

Paul Ciancia, 26, had faced the mandatory life sentence for murdering a federal officer, but prosecutors also sought the additional 60-year term because he showed no remorse and still clings to the beliefs that led to the violence in 2013.

Ciancia, an unemployed motorcycle mechanic from New Jersey, pleaded guilty two months ago to murdering Transportation Security Administration Officer Gerardo Hernandez and to 10 other charges for the attack, which was driven by his anger over airport security measures. Ciancia shot and wounded TSA officers Tony Grigsby and James Speer.

Addressing the court about what led up to the attack, Ciancia said the TSA was not in his first or second plan but while doing research he found that it was the most hated agency in America. He apologized for shooting airline passenger Brian Ludmer but he did not apologize for shooting the TSA agents.

A Section on 11/08/2016