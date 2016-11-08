Home /
VIDEO: Man claims to have gun, robs central Arkansas gas station
Authorities are working to identify a robber who held up a central Arkansas gas station early Tuesday morning.
It happened at the Shell station at 5919 Crystal Hill Road outside North Little Rock, the Pulaski County sheriff's office said.
The cashier told investigators the robber was wearing gloves, light-colored clothes and a light-colored stocking mask over his face when he came in before 2 a.m. and demanded cash. The man indicated he had a gun in his pocket, according to a police report.
After getting cash from the register, the man left in an older model light brown or tan Oldsmobile, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (501) 340-8477.
