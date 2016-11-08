Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 08, 2016, 12:05 p.m.
VIDEO: Man claims to have gun, robs central Arkansas gas station

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 11:15 a.m.

police-say-this-man-robbed-a-shell-gas-station-in-pulaski-county-early-tuesday-morning

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Police say this man robbed a Shell gas station in Pulaski County early Tuesday morning.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities are working to identify a robber who held up a central Arkansas gas station early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Shell station at 5919 Crystal Hill Road outside North Little Rock, the Pulaski County sheriff's office said.

The cashier told investigators the robber was wearing gloves, light-colored clothes and a light-colored stocking mask over his face when he came in before 2 a.m. and demanded cash. The man indicated he had a gun in his pocket, according to a police report.

After getting cash from the register, the man left in an older model light brown or tan Oldsmobile, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (501) 340-8477.

