Westerman defeats Libertarian challenger in 4th District race
This article was published today at 8:24 p.m.
- Comment (1)
U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, who has represented Arkansas’ 4th District since 2015, has won his re-election bid against Libertarian opponent Kerry Hicks.
Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs, had 65,214 votes as of 8:20 p.m. and will get another two-year term serving his district, which encompasses much of southern and western Arkansas as well as a portion of the state’s northwest.
His Libertarian challenger, Kerry Hicks, a moss dealer from Malvern, got had 23,088 votes as of 8:20 p.m.
The Associated Press called the race in favor of Westerman about 8:20 p.m. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.
The seat in the House of Representatives pays $174,000 per year, plus benefits.
In 2014, Westerman won with 53 percent of the vote against his then-Democratic challenger James Lee Witt.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on election night and read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
DontDrinkDatKoolAid says... November 8, 2016 at 8:41 p.m.
According to Conservative Review, he has a rating of "F" also. Thus he sucks too.
