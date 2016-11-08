Subscribe Register Login

Arkansas voters extend terms for county officials

Westerman defeats Libertarian challenger in 4th District race

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 8:24 p.m.

PHOTO BY AP / DANNY JOHNSTON

State Rep Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, is shown in this photo.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, who has represented Arkansas’ 4th District since 2015, has won his re-election bid against Libertarian opponent Kerry Hicks.

Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs, had 65,214 votes as of 8:20 p.m. and will get another two-year term serving his district, which encompasses much of southern and western Arkansas as well as a portion of the state’s northwest.

His Libertarian challenger, Kerry Hicks, a moss dealer from Malvern, got had 23,088 votes as of 8:20 p.m.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Westerman about 8:20 p.m. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

The seat in the House of Representatives pays $174,000 per year, plus benefits.

In 2014, Westerman won with 53 percent of the vote against his then-Democratic challenger James Lee Witt.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on election night and read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

DontDrinkDatKoolAid says... November 8, 2016 at 8:41 p.m.

According to Conservative Review, he has a rating of "F" also. Thus he sucks too.

( | suggest removal )

