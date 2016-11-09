2 Arkansans killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, state police say

Two north Arkansas residents in their 80s were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer earlier this month, state police say.

The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday when Harlin Case, 84, of Hardy was driving a 2000 GMC south on U.S. 63 in Fulton County, according to a preliminary report.

State police say Case traveled left from the southbound lane on the road into the path of a northbound 2006 Kenworth truck.

Case and a passenger in his vehicle, 83-year-old Leta Case of Hardy, were killed, according to the report.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.