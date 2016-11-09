Home /
2 Arkansans killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, state police say
This article was published today at 2:26 p.m.
Two north Arkansas residents in their 80s were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer earlier this month, state police say.
The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday when Harlin Case, 84, of Hardy was driving a 2000 GMC south on U.S. 63 in Fulton County, according to a preliminary report.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]
State police say Case traveled left from the southbound lane on the road into the path of a northbound 2006 Kenworth truck.
Case and a passenger in his vehicle, 83-year-old Leta Case of Hardy, were killed, according to the report.
Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 Arkansans killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, state police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.