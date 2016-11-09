Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 09, 2016, 2:22 p.m.
2 took taxi to burglarize house and then didn't pay driver, who reported them, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:36 p.m.

DEAL, N.J. — Authorities say two men took a taxi to a home they planned to burglarize but then stiffed the driver on the fare, leading him to report them to police.

Deal police say 46-year-old Kenneth Burke and 38-year-old Timothy Foote are charged with burglary, conspiracy, theft and criminal trespass.

Authorities say the men told the driver to wait outside the home Friday, and they soon returned with a television and liquor bottles. The driver then took them to an apartment in Asbury Park, but they didn't pay the fare.

The driver called Asbury Park police, who soon notified Deal police about the burglary.

Bail was set at $20,000.

