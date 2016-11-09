4 incumbents in U.S. House trounce rivals

U.S. Rep. French Hill easily defeated Democrat Dianne Curry and Libertarian Chris Hayes on Tuesday.

The central Arkansas race was the only U.S. House contest in the state where Democrats fielded a candidate. The three other Republican incumbents also shot out to early leads.

With 310 out of 390 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Hill 160,548

Curry 99,740

Hayes 12,635

The 2nd Congressional District, which Hill represents, includes Pulaski, Faulkner, Saline, White, Conway, Van Buren and Perry counties.

Tuesday, the Little Rock Republican thanked the voters for their support.

"As I start my second term in Congress, I'll continue my fight for our citizens, our way of life, the things that we hold true," Hill said.

He promised to "work with the next president of the United States for a better way for our future."

Hill is the former chairman and chief executive officer of Delta Trust and Banking Corp., a Little Rock financial institution he founded and led before its purchase two years ago by Simmons First National Corp. of Pine Bluff.

First elected in 2014, the 59-year-old lawmaker serves on the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.

Last time he ran, Hill faced former North Little Rock Mayor Patrick Hays and captured 51.9 percent of the vote.

This time, his Democratic opponent was Curry, a tax preparer, former Little Rock School Board president and retired state employee.

The race, if measured by campaign contributions, was lopsided. Hill received more than $2 million in contributions. Curry collected about $33,000, and $10,000 of that was her own money, according to the Federal Election Commission website.

Tuesday evening, after calling Hill to concede defeat, Curry said she was proud of her campaign.

"We're tired, but we're moving forward ... It's been a long journey," she said.

She held out the possibility that she would run again in 2018 or 2020.

"I appreciate the many people that got out and supported me and had the confidence that I could do it," she said.

Hayes, an office manager from Little Rock, said he hoped to fare better this time than he did the last time he ran for the seat.

In 2012, he finished fourth, with 2.3 percent of the vote.

Those who won congressional seats Tuesday will be sworn into office in early January and serve two-year terms. They'll receive $174,000 per year plus benefits.

1st District

In the 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro won handily over Libertarian Mark West.

With 670 out of 750 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Crawford 166,622

West 49,848

Crawford is the first Republican since Reconstruction to represent the district, which runs along the Mississippi River from Missouri in the north to Louisiana in the south. He is seeking a fourth term.

The congressman, 50, is a former U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal technician. After completing his military service, he worked as a radio announcer and later owned a farm news network.

Shortly after his opponent conceded defeat, Crawford said voters had given him and other Arkansas Republicans a strong vote of confidence.

"I feel obviously very pleased and honored that my constituents have given me an opportunity to continue to serve them," Crawford said. "It's a big trust that they've placed in me, and I certainly do appreciate it."

West, a Southern Baptist minister and an office manager from Batesville, said he had called Crawford and conceded defeat.

3rd District

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, 59, defeated Libertarian Steve Isaacson.

Covering Northwest Arkansas' most heavily populated areas, the 3rd Congressional District has been a Republican stronghold for half a century; Democrats haven't won the seat since 1964.

With 472 out of 500 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Womack 183,555

Isaacson 51,764

Womack, a former Rogers mayor, has only faced a Democrat once, beating attorney David Whitaker with 72.4 percent of the vote in 2010. Since then, he has faced only third-party challengers, capturing 75.9 percent of the vote in 2012 and 79.4 percent in 2014.

The retired Arkansas Army National Guard colonel said he spent a lot of time traveling across his district, "meeting the people who have put their trust and confidence in me."

Voters, he said, are unhappy with the nation's direction.

"Business as usual is not working for this country," he said. "People are frustrated with the lack of progress."

Isaacson, a disabled veteran from Eureka Springs, said the campaign had given him the opportunity to visit with people across the district and to hear the challenges they face.

4th District

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, 48, won over Libertarian Kerry Hicks.

The 4th Congressional District, which covers all of southwestern Arkansas, also includes Pine Bluff and a sliver of Northwest Arkansas.

With 778 out of 895 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Westerman 159,462

Hicks 55,870

Westerman, a Hot Springs Republican, is the only member of Congress with a graduate degree in forestry. The engineer and forester went to Washington, D.C., after serving two terms in the Arkansas General Assembly, where he was the first Republican House majority leader since Reconstruction.

He said Tuesday that he would "work hard for the salt-of-the-earth people" he represents.

"I'm honored to serve the people of the 4th District and honored that they thought enough of me to send me back and trust me with their vote again. That's a big honor and a big responsibility, and I take that very seriously," he said.

Hicks, a former paralegal from Malvern, said he hopes his efforts have helped move the Libertarian Party forward in Arkansas.

Information for this article was contributed by Aziza Musa of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 11/09/2016