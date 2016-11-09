All day, Susan B. Anthony's grave collects 'I Voted' tags

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- The New York gravestone of Susan B. Anthony was thickly encrusted with "I Voted" stickers on Election Day as many voters honored the women's suffragist as they cast ballots for the first female presidential nominee from a major party.

A steady stream of people lined up at Rochester's Mount Hope cemetery starting before dawn to pay their respects to the women's suffrage leader. Women left hundreds of voting stickers as tributes.

Democratic Mayor Lovely Warren is the city's first female mayor. She passed out replacement stickers with Anthony's image.

Nora Rubel, director of the Susan B. Anthony Institute at the University of Rochester, told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that she went to the polls and to Anthony's grave with her two daughters to share the experience.

The cemetery extended its visiting hours to 9 p.m. Tuesday to accommodate crowds that grew into the thousands by afternoon.

